Muse honour the North as they treat Leeds Festival 2017 to supermassive headline set of greatest hits and rarities

'That's right, we're Northerners'

Muse provided an epic finale to day one of Leeds Festival 2017 with a supermassive set packed with huge singles, fan favourites and fireworks.

Opening with their latest one-off single ‘Dig Down’, Matt Bellamy led the Devonshire trio through their famously epic live production of dazzling visuals. After tearing straight into ‘Drones’ lead single ‘Psycho’, their set largely consisted of greatest hits with a few surprises and rarities to boot.

The early outing of guitar classic ‘Plug In Baby’ whipped the crowd into a feral frenzy, before former set-closer ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ provided an early climax.

Following their Reading & Leeds charity ‘by request’ charity warm-up show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire last week, the band followed suit with a smattering of lesser played tracks – including an extended version of the instrumental of early B-side ‘Yes Please’, along with the seldom-aired title track from their debut album ‘Showbiz’.

After the Prince-inspired sex-funk of ‘Supermassive Blackhole’ saw tens of thousands of Leeds faithful unite in dance, ‘Starlight’ saw the crowd come together in a shameless pop clap-along and ‘Time Is Running Out’ invited a huge choral return. Introducing ‘The 2nd Law’s hit single ‘Madness’, Bellamy told the crowd: “We have Dominic Howard on the drums from Stockport, and we have Chris Wolstenholme on bass from Rotherham.” With the crowd cheering at the presence of a local boy, Bellamy joked “that’s right, we’re Northerners” leading into standard Leeds chants of “Yorkshire”.

After ending the first part of the set with a staggering laser show to accompany ‘Black Holes And Revelations’ opener ‘Take A Bow’, the band returned for an encore of ‘Uprising’ and a firework spectacular to go with closer ‘Knights Of Cydonia’. “See you again,” Howard said as they left the stage. After their third Reading & Leeds headline set, their return can’t come soon enough.

Muse’s setlist was:

Dig Down

[Drill Sergeant]

Psycho

Interlude

Hysteria

Plug In Baby

Stockholm Syndrome

(‘Yes Please’ riff)

The 2nd Law: Isolated System

Showbiz

Supermassive Black Hole

Mercy

Munich Jam

Madness

Starlight

Time Is Running Out

Take a Bow

Encore:

Uprising

Knights of Cydonia

