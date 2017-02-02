Muse’s Matt Bellamy compares Trump’s America to George Orwell’s ‘1984’

Frontman warns world to 'beware'

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has suggested that the world is becoming akin to that of George Orwell’s dystopian classic 1984 in the wake of Trump’s US Presidency.

Bellamy, who shared a photo last year of himself meeting Hillary Clinton, took to Twitter to write: “The end of US global hegemony begins. Authoritarianism/statism will now rise as democracy declines. Beware #1984 #unitedstatesofeurasia“.

In another tweet, Bellamy wrote: “Orwell was out by 100 years. Here is the world in 2084.” See those tweets below.

Bellamy previously counted down to the end of the world in wake of Trump’s election win. The singer shared an article detailing how Trump “could face a nuclear decision soon”, with Bellamy commenting on Twitter: “Self control and restraint, Trump’s strong suit?”

He went on to post a graph of the Doomsday Clock, the symbolic clock face that represents a countdown to possible global catastrophe. Bellamy wrote: “When this clock hits 23:58 we must take urgent action; take to the streets and protest 4 global nuclear disarmament.”

Bellamy recently made headlines when reporters claimed that he was overheard saying that he was in favour of the UK leaving the EU. He then took to Twitter to clarify the reports. As well as detailing what happened during his meeting with Hillary Clinton with girlfriend, actress and model Elle Evans, he added that he was “only Ok with #softbrexit single market & free movement of people”, adding “YES, free to do trade deals outside of EU – YES”.