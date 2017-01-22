Stars of music and entertainment come out for Women’s March around the world

Miley Cyrus, Madonna and Katy Perry were just a few of the stars out in force



Yesterday (January 21) saw an estimated 2.9 million activists take to the streets of cities across the United States as part of the Women’s March.

The protests took place across the world, including Washington D.C., Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, London and Barcelona, leading to an international day of action against Trump’s administration in the name of women’s rights. Activists believe they will be under threat from the actions of the new President.

Music and entertainment stars were spotted across the large-scale protests, including Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Katy Perry, Michael Stipe, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong, Grimes, Sir Ian McKellen and Pearl Jam. You can see some of their social media posts below.

this is my mom. she raised 6 kids with a waitress job.. she has the greatest work ethic i've ever witnessed. she is my role model and she's a revolutionary.. she is marching in the #millionwomenmarch. A photo posted by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

stand together!! from poland with love!! support our sisters! #millionwomanmarch !! #interupters A photo posted by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Ready to fight #whyImarch #womensmarchlosangeles #worldwomensmarch #listenuptrump A photo posted by Karen O (@ko) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

A photo posted by Grimezsz (@grimes) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

Found my friends A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

@happyhippiefdn @womensmarch @womensmarchla #womensmarchla #WMLA #whyimarch #hearourvoice #hh4pp A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:52am PST

@ntnl squad #womensmarchonwashington #peacefulprotest A photo posted by Aaron Dessner (@aarondessner) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:50am PST

#womensmarch A photo posted by Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:18am PST

#womensmarch #womensmarchonmelbourne @talfitzpatrick 💪🏼 A photo posted by courtneymelba (@courtneymelba) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:03am PST

Proud of all our friends, family and fans participating in the #WomensMarch. Women's rights are human rights. A photo posted by Pearl Jam (@pearljam) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

Katy Perry shared a photograph of herself with her sister on Instagram, writing: “For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist.”

Karen O shared a picture of her protest sign, which read: ‘A woman not afraid, not misunderstood, ready to fight. I am her kind.” Years & Years posted a photo to Facebook, which featured frontman Olly Alexander wearing a ‘This pussy grabs back’ sweatshirt.

Miley Cyrus was seen promoting The Happy Hippie Foundation during the march; the foundation, funded by Cyrus in 2014, fights for the rights and welfare of homeless youth, the LGBTQ community and women’s rights as well as other social justice issues.

Getty

Among the people to speak at yesterday’s biggest event in Washington – which drew an estimated 500,000 protestors – was Madonna, who spoke out critically against Trump’s new administration following his inauguration on Friday (January 20).

“Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” she said during her swear-filled speech, which was broadcast live on several US news networks. She then performed ‘Express Yourself’ and ‘Human Nature’, changing the lyrics during the latter to “Donald Trump, suck a dick.”

Janelle Monae also spoke at the event, telling the crowd; “We birthed this nation and we can unbirth a nation if we choose.” Scarlett Johansson was another key speaker during the event, telling the audience; “We must stand up for our basic human rights and always move forward, never backwards.”

President Donald Trump has since responded to the marches, tweeting; “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.”

Other famous names to speak or perform at the Women’s March on Washington yesterday were Alicia Keys – who also performed ‘Girl On Fire’ – Dirty Projectors’ Amber Coffman, Amy Schumer and America Ferrera.