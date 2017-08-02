This music fan loved her favourite band so much that she got a hammer stuck in her mouth

A superfan of the K-pop band BTS has gone viral, for showing her hardcore devotion to the band by getting a hammer stuck in her mouth. See a photo of the incident below.

The fan, known online as Kaley, is said to have told her friend that BTS were “so beautiful I could shove a hammer in [her] mouth”.

It is reported that the friend then dared her to follow through, and she did – but got the hammer stuck in her mouth. However, a friend argued that it was only for 10 minutes. Still, that’s 10 minutes too long.

Sharing the photo, Kaley wrote: “How do you tell your mom that you got a hammer stuck in your mouth?”

The band BTS are yet to respond to the stunt. See photos and how the incident unfolded below.

The seven-piece South-Korean K-pop band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, Bulletproof Boy Scouts and Beyond The Scene, were last month listed by Time Magazine as one of the ’25 Most Influential People On The Internet‘.

“Overtaking Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to spend 27 consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s ‘Social 50’ chart, which tracks popularity across different platforms, would be an impressive feat for any artist”, write Time. “It’s especially so for BTS, a Korean boy band — the full name, Bangtan Sonyeondan, loosely translates to “bulletproof boy scouts” in English — whose seven members have managed to cultivate a virtual fanbase that could give the Beyhive a run for its money.

“In 2016, the so-called BTS Army propelled Wings to No. 26 on the Billboard 200 — the highest-ever debut for a K-pop album — and earlier this year, they helped BTS win Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards.”