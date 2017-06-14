Entertainment world pays tribute to those who died in Grenfell Tower London fire

Sam Smith, Stormzy and more from the world of music and entertainment have spoken out after the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in London this morning.

The fire broke out at the 24-storey tower block in north Kensington in the early hours of this morning. The tower is home to around 140 flats. Firefighters continue to tackle the flames, while emergency services attempt to rescue the many residents still trapped in the building amid fears of it collapsing.

At least six people have been confirmed dead, with the number expected to rise and the number of residents unaccounted for currently unconfirmed.

Throughout the day, a number of stars from the world of music and entertainment have spoken out to pay tribute to those who lost their lives, as well as share details of how to help and honouring the emergency services – with some even criticising the government for funding cuts that many argue led to the building becoming more of a danger.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

While evacuation of the area continues, Police have set up an emergency hotline for anyone worried about those trapped in the fire, which you can call on 0800 0961 233.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

You can also help by donating emergency supplies, clothes, toys, toiletries and more for those evacuated at Clements Church, 95 Sirdar Rd, W11 4EQ. Other drop-off points for help and donations are available below: