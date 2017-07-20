Music world pays tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who has died aged 41

The Linkin Park frontman's death is being investigated as suicide

The music world has paid tribute after it has been confirmed that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died.

The frontman, who was 41 years old, was found at his Palos Verdes, California home today (July 20). The New York Times confirms Bennington’s death is being investigated as suicide.

Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda has tweeted to confirm the news. “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” he wrote on Twitter. “An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

Stormzy, who collaborated with Linkin Park on their 2017 single ‘Good Goodbye’, has also reacted to Bennington’s death. “Bruv I can’t lie I’m so upset serious,” he tweeted, along with several instances of the heartbroken emoji.

“I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious,” he added. “Prayers up for your family right now my brother.”

Pusha T, who featured on the same song as Stormzy, said: “Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness.”

Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe wrote on Instagram: “To have lived in a time. Thank you for putting it in you’re music and sharing it with the world. RIP Chester.”

See those and more tributes below.

To have lived in a time. Thank you for putting it in you're music and sharing it with the world. RIP Chester. A post shared by WORLDWIDE   MUSIC. (@zanelowe) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

RIP Chester. Salutes and Condolences to Mike and Your band mates and big love and Condolences to your children and family from my family. Love and Respect always. Rest easy beloved human being. A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

I can't even deal. Horrible news. To lose one of the best. Speechless. We love you Chester @chesterbe @linkinpark. I remember playing Rock Am Ring in Nuremberg with you like it was yesterday. A magical moment. During your set you came over and gave me a big smooch on my face while I was watching side stage. Rest In Peace A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next