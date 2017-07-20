Music world pays tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who has died aged 41
The Linkin Park frontman's death is being investigated as suicide
The music world has paid tribute after it has been confirmed that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died.
The frontman, who was 41 years old, was found at his Palos Verdes, California home today (July 20). The New York Times confirms Bennington’s death is being investigated as suicide.
Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda has tweeted to confirm the news. “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” he wrote on Twitter. “An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”
Stormzy, who collaborated with Linkin Park on their 2017 single ‘Good Goodbye’, has also reacted to Bennington’s death. “Bruv I can’t lie I’m so upset serious,” he tweeted, along with several instances of the heartbroken emoji.
“I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious,” he added. “Prayers up for your family right now my brother.”
Pusha T, who featured on the same song as Stormzy, said: “Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness.”
Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe wrote on Instagram: “To have lived in a time. Thank you for putting it in you’re music and sharing it with the world. RIP Chester.”
See those and more tributes below.
FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:
- YOUNG MINDS – The voice for young people’s health and wellbeing
- CALM – The Campaign Against Living Miserably for young men
- Time To Change – Let’s end mental health discrimination
- The Samaritans – Confidential support 24 hours a day
‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next