Musician shot during armed robbery at SXSW

Guitarist Michael Sanders is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries

A local musician was shot during an armed robbery following a show at SXSW.

The annual festival, which is held in Austin, Texas, kicked off on Friday (March 10). Michael Sanders, a guitarist with the band Löwin, became the subject of the robbery when he was returning home from a A Giant Dog show on Friday night.

The Austin Chronicle reports that three masked assailants set upon Sanders near his home after hiding in the bushes. During the attack, Sanders was shot in the shoulder and his wallet and mobile phone were stolen.

While he is expecting to make a full recovery, Sanders will now be unable to perform with Löwin during the band’s three gigs at SXSW this week.

The incident follows an arrest made at last year’s SXSW of a man who fired gunshots into the air.

Meanwhile, an Italian band who were set to play at this year’s festival were arrested at the airport last week and subsequent deported for “illegal immigration” as they tried to enter the US.

Soviet Soviet were due to play a series of shows at SXSW before embarking on a press tour of the country. However, they were apprehended by security staff in Seattle, before being jailed and sent back to Italy the next day.

SXSW has also been criticised this year for a clause in its contract that suggested the festival could report performers to immigration authorities if they so wished. While the clause had nothing to do with Soviet Soviet’s deportation, organisers did promise to remove that section of the contract from next year onwards.