Musicians react to The Maccabees’ split

The Maccabees played their last ever show last night (July 1)

With The Maccabees playing their final show last night (July 1) at a sold-out Alexandra Palace in London, musicians are sharing their fond memories of the band.

In August 2016, just over a year after their fourth album ‘Marks To Prove It’ topped the UK charts, the south London five-piece announced they were splitting, later revealing a string of farewell shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and London. Last month they played an intimate show at London’s Omeara venue to kickstart their farewell plans.

Foals, who shared numerous stages with The Maccabees across the years, were particularly warm-hearted, frontman Yannis Philippakis tweeting his thanks to his “brothers”.

Foals drummer Jack Bevan also shared his love:

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Mystery Jets, who supported The Maccabees on their farewell tour, shared that they were “trying not to break the f down in tears” in the run-up to the last show of the run.

Wolf Alice drummer Joel Amey expressed his sadness:

Beats1 figurehead and former Radio 1 presenter Zane Lowe also shared his thanks with the London band.

Everything Everything praised the “extraordinary grace, finesse, and dignity” of The Maccabees’ farewell:

While opening band Idles praised The Maccabees for their kindness. “Always meet your heroes. All is love.”

The Maccabees themselves thanked those who attended their farewell tour, calling it “a very special thing.”