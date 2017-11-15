My Bloody Valentine say new album is “all over the place” and that they’ll tour in 2018

Kevin Shields talks about follow-up to 2013's 'MBV'

My Bloody Valentine frontman Kevin Shields has discussed his band’s forthcoming new album, describing it as “all over the place”, as well as confirming that the group intends to tour next year.

Shields recently confirmed that the band will release a new record in 2018. Now, speaking to Rolling Stone, he says he expects the LP to be out by next summer.

Stating that the band is in a “healthy state”, Shields revealed that the group intended on recording an EP but ended up with a whole album.

Describing the album itself, Shields said: “In some respects, some of it is a bit straightforward. The MBV album that we did in 2013 feels more meandery and not as concise. This one is like if somebody took that and dropped some acid on it or created a dimensional clash or something. It’s more all over the place… The record I am making now is not so much about death and change as freedom of the soul.”

Shields guessed that the album would be about 40 minutes long, running to either six or seven tracks, but added: “It could turn out to be only five tracks. I hope not, but I don’t want it to be a double album and I don’t want it to be really long.”

Unlike 2013’s shock comeback ‘MBV’, this new record won’t be surprise-released. Shields said: “I want it to be more organised. I felt like we needed a manager, because we just react to everything. It worked well enough in the past, but I have to be honest. I don’t do enough really to feel comfortable with the situation and I have been like that for a long time.”

Teasing tour plans, Shields said he wanted the band to hit the road again in 2018. “It helps make the album; it helps realise it. It’s like with the MBV album; it would have taken another year if we hadn’t booked the tour. It’s no harm. It just means I go through a few months of hell. You work twice as hard, and that’s OK.”

Earlier this year, My Bloody Valentine drummer Colm Ó Cíosóig revealed he doesn’t think gigs are loud enough anymore after the band were regularly cited as one of the loudest in the world.

Describing the sound at Dublin’s 3 Arena, he said: “I have been to two very expensive gigs there recently and have experienced annoyingly cheap and thin-sounding representations of what should have been all-engulfing wonderful realities.

“The 3Arena is an example of this new reality that is castrating culture and charging a fortune for it. The decibel- limiting on the PA system is very sad indeed. When upfront at a gig you are supposed to feel the drums and bass rattle your bones, and the music should fill your head to the extant that it can bring you to an ecstatic place.”