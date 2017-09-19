Are My Bloody Valentine set to release a new album next year?

Are the shoegaze icons about to make a comeback?

My Bloody Valentine are reportedly gearing up to release a new album next year, after a festival listing claimed that the shoegaze icons are back in the studio.

The new update was hidden inside a brief profile of frontman Kevin Shields, ahead of his appearance at Norður og Niður, the Icelandic festival that Sigur Ros are hosting from December 27-30.

The listing, which appeared on the Norður og Niður website, stated that he is “working on material for a new My Bloody Valentine album to be released in 2018.”

My Bloody Valentine are yet to comment on the claims, but it would mark their first record since 2013 comeback record ‘m b v’, and their fourth studio album overall.

Shields is also currently working on analog vinyl remasters of 1991 record ‘Loveless’ and 1988’s ‘Isn’t Anything’.

Earlier this year, My Bloody Valentine drummer Colm Ó Cíosóig revealed he doesn’t think gigs are loud enough anymore after the band were regularly cited as one of the loudest in the world.

Describing the sound at Dublin’s 3 Arena, he said: “I have been to two very expensive gigs there recently and have experienced annoyingly cheap and thin-sounding representations of what should have been all-engulfing wonderful realities.

“The 3Arena is an example of this new reality that is castrating culture and charging a fortune for it. The decibel- limiting on the PA system is very sad indeed. When upfront at a gig you are supposed to feel the drums and bass rattle your bones, and the music should fill your head to the extant that it can bring you to an ecstatic place.”