Gerard Way remembers Chester Bennington: ‘He changed my life’

My Chemical Romance and Linkin Park toured together in 2007

Gerard Way has spoken out in memory of the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington – hailing him for ‘changing his life’.

The former My Chemical Romance turned solo star and comic book creator was in conversation with Nerdist when he looked back on their bands were on the Projekt Revolution Tour together in 2007 – and urged others to speak out on mental health.

“I was devastated to hear about Chester,” said Way. “He was actually at my wedding. Not a lot of people were there because we got married super quickly at the end of the tour when half the people had gone home. So there were literally only 30 or 40 people there, and he was one of them.”

He continued: “His band and bringing us on tour, that changed my life. I met my wife. We have an amazing life now and a daughter. My memories of that period and meeting [wife] Linds again are tied into Chester and his band.

“It’s so sad. I think a lot about mental health and it’s something I’ve always wanted to address in [comic series] Doom Patrol, so I definitely think we’ll see a lot more of that now. I’ve been through depression, dark times, and therapy. I can really apply that stuff to these characters.”

Last week, news broke that the singer had died after taking his own life, following a lengthy battle with depression. Then, Bennington’s cause of death was officially confirmed. Los Angeles Coroner’s Office spokesman Ed Winter has confirmed that 41-year-old Bennington died by hanging. They added that half a bottle of alcohol was found nearby but there was no sign of drug abuse. A suicide note was not found.