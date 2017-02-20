Mykki Blanco claims he was victim of homophobic discrimination on flight to US

The rapper, performance artist and poet details police incident

Mykki Blanco claims that a passenger called the police on him during a flight over the weekend.

The rapper, performance artist and poet, whose real name is Michael Quattlebaum Jr, said he was approached by the authorities on a Delta Airlines flight from Toronto to Detroit after a fellow passenger alerted them, citing discomfort for being seated next to “someone like [him].”

Blanco also wrote on Twitter: “He said that he was not comfortable and did not know how Delta allowed ‘someone like me’ to board the plane with him and sit next to him.

“This is REAL @Delta. Then I was told by a police officer that an FBI report would be made from our ‘interaction’, except I did not interact. I was told I would ‘go to jail’ if I continued to ask questions about why this police officer was giving preferential treatment to this man.”

He continued: “I was then told I could file a report myself and give ‘my side of the story’.. but the entire incident itself is fabricated. This is the most bizarre form of homophobia I have ever encountered.” You can read his tweets below.

Blanco previously claimed he had been arrested by police in Portugal for being gay. He was in Europe for an appearance at a gallery show residency and began posting updates on Facebook from the police station after he was taken in.

The latest incident comes after Jason Derulo recently claimed he was racially discriminated against by American Airlines staff on a flight

The R&B singer detailed his account of an incident that took place at Miami International Airport on February 8, describing confusion over the amount of bags he could check in and a subsequent disagreement with staff.

Derulo took to social media to claim that he “experienced racial discrimination” by staff, was sworn at by the plane’s pilot and had “15 police officers” called on him “as if I’m a criminal”.