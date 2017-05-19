Mystery Jets discuss ’emotional’ final Maccabees shows, and how ‘guitar music always needs saving’

'All music needs saving'

Mystery Jets have discussed what to expect from their upcoming gigs supporting The Maccabees at their farewell shows – as well as reflecting on whether guitar music ‘needs saving’. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The Maccabees announced their split back in August – before revealing a string of final shows with support from Mystery Jets and Idles. Speaking to the NME at the Ivor Novello Awards in London yesterday, where they were nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically for ‘Telomere’, the band said that the gigs would be very sentimental.

“I think they’re definitely going to be emotional,” said frontman Blaine Harrison. “It’s an end of an era for those guys. We don’t really call it a career, but our paths have often crossed one another, so it’s going to be wonderful being up there with them for their final hurrah and seeing them out. It’s going to be really special.”

Asked if there was potential for them to collaborate and perform together during the shows, they replied: “Anything could happen – we’re definitely up for it.”

Reflecting on comments made by Kasabian suggesting that guitar music might need ‘saving from the abyss‘, guitarist William Rees said: “I think guitar music always needs saving. I think all music needs saving. Not that there’s not great music around, there is. I think everyone’s got to take it and carry it on to the next place – on to a new place. I think that’s a responsibility that we all sort of share really – so I think it does, yeah.”

The Maccabees' upcoming farewell shows are below.

Thu June 22 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 1 Birmingham

Fri June 23 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sat June 24 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Tue June 27 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Wed June 28 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu June 29 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Fri June 30 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Sat July 01 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace