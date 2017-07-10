Mystery Jets to play their five albums in full during newly-announced London residency

The live dates - dubbed 'Jetrospective' - will see the band play a different album from their back catalogue on each night

Mystery Jets have announced a new run of London live dates that will see the band play each of their five albums in full.

The London band, who originally formed on Eel Pie Island in Twickenham, released their debut album ‘Making Dens’ in 2006. The five-piece most recently brought out their fifth LP ‘Curve Of The Earth’ last year.

Mystery Jets have now announced the new shows, which are going by the name ‘Jetrospective’. Taking place at London’s The Garage, the live dates will span from September 25-26 and 28-30, and will see the band take on one of the albums in full each night – kicking off on September 25 with ‘Making Dens’ and culminating on September 30 with ‘Curve Of The Earth’.

See the live dates – and their corresponding albums – below. Tickets are on sale on Friday (July 14) at 9am.

September

25 London The Garage (Night 1: ‘Making Dens’)

26 London The Garage (Night 2: ‘Twenty One’)

28 London The Garage (Night 3: ‘Serotonin’)

29 London The Garage (Night 4: ‘Radlands’)

30 London The Garage (Night 5: ‘Curve Of The Earth’)

Speaking about the new run of shows, Mystery Jets said that they’ve “always loved a challenge.”

“The opportunity to tackle five albums worth of songs over five nights felt like one too good to turn down,” they said in a statement. “On each record there are black swans; often forgotten songs that perhaps never had a moment to shine on their own, and having the chance to revisit those feels good. Records are perhaps like points in a constellation and it’s not until you start to connect the dots that you see the influence they have had on one another and perhaps even map where to go next.

“Songs can soundtrack defining moments in all our lives, so we want to reach out to everyone for whom any of our music has played even the smallest part in their journey to come and share these shows with us. This is for you.”

Last week, Mystery Jets supported The Maccabees during their final-ever show in London.