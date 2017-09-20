Rapper Mystikal indicted on rape and kidnapping charges

New Orleans MC charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping

New Orleans rapper Mystikal has been indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping, according to reports.

The MC, real name Michael Tyler, had a warrant issued for his arrest by police last month (August) in Shreveport, Louisana for an alleged rape that occurred in 2016. The rapper later turned himself in to police.

Tyler has been charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping over an incident that allegedly took place in October last year in downtown Shreveport. The allegation stems from an incident at a Shreveport casino where the rapper was performing for the ‘Legends of Southern Hip-Hop’ concert.

Local news source KSLA now reports that Tyler has been indicted by a grand jury with his bond set at $3 million.

In 2003, Tyler was sentenced for six years in state prison charged with sexual battery and extortion after pleading guilty. The rapper served the full six years and was released in January 2010.

Mystikal debuted in 1995 with his debut solo album ‘Mind Of Mystikal’ and is best known for his contribution to Ludacris’ hit ‘Move Bitch’.

His last album ‘Tarantula’ was released in 2001, but since his prison release he has collaborated with the likes of Lil Wayne, Tech N9ne and Trinidad James.

Mystikal also teamed up with Mark Ronson for ‘Feel Right’ from Ronson’s 2015 album ‘Uptown Special’.