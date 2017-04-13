N Dubz confirm that they’ll be reuniting ‘really soonish’

N Dubz have confirmed that they’re planning to reunite ‘really soonish’.

The London hip-hop trio released three albums together before going on hiatus in 2011 to pursue separate solo projects. Now, it seems they’re planning to reform.

When asked OK if they’d be getting back together, Richard ‘Fazer’ Rawson said: “100%, that’s definitely going to come really soonish. Not right now, we’ve all got individual things we’re focusing on at the minute, but obviously it’s all about timing.”

“We’d been in the group since 11 and 12 years old, before we got our first break at like 21 years old, so for ten years of our life every single day. I was 26 at the time, we just thought it’s time to go on some holidays, spend time with friends and family and then we’ll bring it back.”

Fazer continued: “It was never a fallout, we took a break when we were at the peak. We’d literally just finished an arena tour, so we thought, ‘Let’s do it while we’re on a high’.

“They’re family. Dappy was at my house Christmas Day, I left Christmas Day and four or five days later I ring my mum like, ‘Alright mum, how you feeling?’ and she says, ‘I’m good, you know Dappy’s still here, I’ve been cooking for him every day, he won’t leave.’ So I was like, ‘Alright cool’.”

He added: “And T [Tulisa] has been in the family for years, obviously her mum had her issues and stuff, so sometimes she’d be in hospital with her and I’d come home at three or four o’clock in the morning, T would be in my bed sleeping, so I’m like, ‘Okay, something’s happened, she’s here’.”

Since their split, Dappy has experienced various run-ins with the law and released his debut solo album ‘Bad Intentions’, Fazer has released solo material and worked in music production, and Tulisa became an actress and X Factor judge, as well as releasing her critically-panned solo record ‘The Female Boss’.

The band had previously promised to reunite in 2015 in the style of The Black-Eyed Peas.