N-Dubz’s Dappy ‘weeps’ in court as he receives sentence for knife possession

Star admitted to carrying a butcher's knife during an argument with his partner Imani Campbell

N-Dubz star Dappy has been handed a suspended jail sentence for being armed with a knife during a row with his partner earlier this year.

In May, the member of the late-2000s pop-rap group was arrested on suspicion of hitting a woman with a tennis racket and making threats with a knife.

Dappy pleaded guilty to knife possession but not guilty to common assault. Accepting the latter plea, Luton Crowd Court has now been sentenced Dappy to nine months in jail – suspended for two years – for knife possession.

BBC News reports that Dappy admitted to carrying a butcher’s knife during an argument with his partner Imani Campbell in Hatfield, Hertfordshire on May 10.

According to the report, Dappy “wept in the dock and thanked the judge” upon hearing his sentence. The star was told he must “act as a proper role model” and attend a relationship programme and 10-day rehabilitation course.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier this year, Dappy’s group N Dubz confirmed that they’re planning to reunite “really soonish”.

When asked OK magazine if they’d be getting back together, Richard ‘Fazer’ Rawson said: “100%, that’s definitely going to come really soonish. Not right now, we’ve all got individual things we’re focusing on at the minute, but obviously it’s all about timing.”