N.E.R.D. announce first show in three years

The Pharrell Williams-led group will return to the stage in November

N.E.R.D. have announced their first live show in three years.

The group haven’t performed live since appearing at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in 2014. They last released a studio record with 2010’s ‘Nothing’.

As Spin reports, the Pharrell Williams-led band have now been confirmed as one of the headliners for Long Beach, California’s ComplexCon. The event takes place between November 4 and 5, and will feature other headliners including Gucci Mane, Young Thug and M.I.A.

The line-up also features the likes of DJ Khaled, A$AP Ferg, Chloe x Halle, Jaden Smith, D.R.A.M. and A-Trak, amongst others.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 12pm PST tomorrow (August 25) and can be purchased here.

Last year, Williams said that a new N.E.R.D album will happen – “when it’s time.”

Along with Chad Hugo and Shae Haley, Pharrell achieved early success with N.E.R.D, who released their debut album ‘In Search Of…’ in 2002. Three further albums followed, and the band last released music for the film The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water in December 2014.

The band leader first confirmed in September 2015 that a new N.E.R.D album would surface in the near future during a Twitter Q&A, and further confirmed the plans after the live recording of his Beats 1 show OTHERtone at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California on Sunday (November 6).

During an audience Q&A following the recording, Pharrell was asked again if there would be another N.E.R.D album. “The answer is yes,” Pharrell replied, before, as Complex reports, “comparing the creative process around that upcoming project to making wine”.

He then added the album would arrive “when it’s time.”