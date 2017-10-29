Are N.E.R.D. about to return?

Cryptic social media posts and adverts suggest the iconic rap group are staging a comeback

It looks like N.E.R.D. may be about to announce their first new album in seven years.

The Pharrell Williams-led group announced their first live shows in three years earlier this summer, and Williams himself has dropped numerous confirmations that a fifth album is incoming.

Now, new adverts at Tyler, The Creator‘s Flog Gnaw festival (which took place this weekend), and a series of cryptic social media posts, seem to suggest that N.E.R.D. are about to stage their return.

Displaying the message “No_one Ever Really Dies” – itself a play on the N.E.R.D. acronym – the artwork can be found across the band’s website, and social media pages, as well as on billboards across the globe.

Check out some shots of the new N.E.R.D. album teasers below.

Pharrell Williams confirmed that N.E.R.D. were working on a new album way back in 2015, before further confirmed their new album plans after the live recording of his Beats 1 show OTHERtone at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California in November.

During an audience Q&A following the recording, Pharrell was asked again if there would be another N.E.R.D album. “The answer is yes,” Pharrell replied, before, as Complex reports, “comparing the creative process around that upcoming project to making wine.” He then added the album would arrive “when it’s time.”

In a BBC interview in February of this year, the star stated that the comeback is still underway, and “it’s feeling really good, really special.”