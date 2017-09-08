Nadine Coyle reveals the reason behind Girls Aloud’s ‘bitter’ feud – but could they reunite?

Coyle is returning with a solo record

Nadine Coyle has revealed the reason behind Girls Aloud‘s long-lasting feud – as well as discussing the chances of the girlband ever reforming.

Girls Aloud were formed on ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, before they split in 2013 with various members pursuing solo careers.

Now in an interview with The Sun, Coyle has revealed that her bandmates became ‘bitter’ as she would often get the lion’s share of the vocals in songs.

“It was fine at the start but there’s always politics in any band,” said Coyle. “It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn’t happening. And it made people, very bitter. They didn’t like that.”

She continued: “It’s so sad for me to have to admit this stuff now because for so long, there’s the band, and you want everybody to think we’re best friends and we have pillow fights and, you know, drink milkshakes. That’s what I wanted it to be. I really, really wanted that to be, but it just wasn’t how it was.

“So yeah there was [a divide]. We’re all very, very different characters.”

As for the chances of the band ever reuniting, Coyle confessed: “Could we work together? Absolutely. We could do that next week and it would be fine.

“It might be different to how everything would work and how it would all go. Yeah, you’d just go, ‘We’d do it.’”

This comes after former bandmate Cheryl (Tweedy, fka Cole and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini) accused Cole of being ‘full of shit’.

“What d’you want us to say? She’s full of shit,” said Cheryl in 2014. “She was the one who wanted to make a solo record. Which is why we took the hiatus. She wants to come out and say we broke the band up? No! She shouldn’t tell porkie pies. She should remember why we took the hiatus after seven years so she could go and…”

She then added: “OK, so do you want us to tell the truth? She wasn’t going to make another Girls Aloud record until she got a solo deal. I feel she held us to ransom and then made her solo record deal. It’s the truth. She’s saying that we broke the band up. So there you go.”

Meanwhile, Nadine Coyle is set to release her new solo single ‘Go To Work’. An album will follow later this year.