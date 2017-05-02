More names added to Glastonbury 2017 as Shangri-La announces line-up

Andrew Trendell
By

The latest additions feature some surprising metal names

Even more names have been revealed for Glastonbury 2017 with Shangri-La announcing their line-up.

Just as Emily Eavis promised, each individual area and stage of Glastonbury has started to share its individual line-up, unveiling additional names that weren’t on the initial bill. So far

the likes of Busted, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Keifer Sutherland added to the line-up as the bill for the Field Of Avalon was revealed, while Mykki Blanco led the new additions for Block9.

Now, the legendary Shangri-La area has shared their line-up for 2017, with the area adopting the theme: ‘recycle, re-use, resist’.

While the likes of Ratboy and Gentleman’s Dub Club are also now on the bill, metal label Earache Records will be curating their own time on ‘The Truth Stage’ – with Napalm Death, Extreme Noise Terror, Slice Of Life, Worm Rot and many more. See the latest additions below.

Describing this year’s Shangri-La area, Glastonbury say: “Giant Towers of Trash now dominate the Shangri-La skyline. Structures have formed from the scrap, dwellings made of detritus, art from the embers.

“A GAS TOWER looms over the site – harnessing the creative energy around it. A symbol of a bygone industrial era, it has reformed here, at the epicentre of the Digital Revolution. 360 degrees of awe-inspiring audio visual action. From the ashes of Hell rises the TRUTH STAGE, where the sounds of the revolution resonate all night long.”

“The container walls of the CLASH throb in a cacophony of chaos, as the biggest names in underground music collide.”

“Shangri-La International Television Centre SHITV – triples its transmission by opening all day long for debates and discourse in DIY culture, documentary making and Activism. By night, it broadcasts the best in UK comedy and live art. The truth will take over your TV.”

They added: “Shelter is sought inside towers of textiles, pillars of plastic and columns of consumerism. The rubbish is a refuge. Every space becomes a place to party or ponder, be it a tube train, a bus, a skip or a bin. Keep it real, Keep it tidy.”

Last week it was announced that Hacienda Classical and the Manchester Camerata would be opening the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017, while Emily Eavis teased more ‘surprises’ coming on the line-up and when to expect the next announcements.

Glastonbury will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran alongside the likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry, Boy Better Know and many more. The festival takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.

 