More names added to Glastonbury 2017 as Shangri-La announces line-up

The latest additions feature some surprising metal names

Even more names have been revealed for Glastonbury 2017 with Shangri-La announcing their line-up.

Now, the legendary Shangri-La area has shared their line-up for 2017, with the area adopting the theme: ‘recycle, re-use, resist’.

While the likes of Ratboy and Gentleman’s Dub Club are also now on the bill, metal label Earache Records will be curating their own time on ‘The Truth Stage’ – with Napalm Death, Extreme Noise Terror, Slice Of Life, Worm Rot and many more. See the latest additions below.

Describing this year’s Shangri-La area, Glastonbury say: “Giant Towers of Trash now dominate the Shangri-La skyline. Structures have formed from the scrap, dwellings made of detritus, art from the embers.

“A GAS TOWER looms over the site – harnessing the creative energy around it. A symbol of a bygone industrial era, it has reformed here, at the epicentre of the Digital Revolution. 360 degrees of awe-inspiring audio visual action. From the ashes of Hell rises the TRUTH STAGE, where the sounds of the revolution resonate all night long.”

“The container walls of the CLASH throb in a cacophony of chaos, as the biggest names in underground music collide.”

“Shangri-La International Television Centre SHITV – triples its transmission by opening all day long for debates and discourse in DIY culture, documentary making and Activism. By night, it broadcasts the best in UK comedy and live art. The truth will take over your TV.”

They added: “Shelter is sought inside towers of textiles, pillars of plastic and columns of consumerism. The rubbish is a refuge. Every space becomes a place to party or ponder, be it a tube train, a bus, a skip or a bin. Keep it real, Keep it tidy.”

