More names revealed for Glastonbury 2017 as West Holts stage announce line-up

Glasto 2017 just keeps on getting bigger

The line-up for Glastonbury 2017 continues to grow even bigger, as the West Holts stage reveal more names by sharing their full bill for the weekend.

After organiser Emily Eavis told us that more and more new names would surface as each area revealed its own line-up one-by-one, now the West Holts stage has arrived – with Dizzee Rascal, The Jacksons and Justice headlining each night, while Anderson .Paak, Solange, Moderat, Little Dragon, Thundercat, The Avalanches, Shaggy, Kate Tempest, Badbadnotgood, Hot 8 Brass Band, Ryley Walker, Ata Kak, and Toots & The Maytals are also on the 2017 bill.

Glastonbury 2017 will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran while the likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry, Boy Better Know, Stormzy, Alt-J, The Courteeners, The xx, and many more are also set to perform. The festival takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.