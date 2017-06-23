Napalm Death streams have soared thanks to Ed Miliband

The Miliband effect.

Streams of Napalm Death have apparently soared thanks to famous fan Ed Miliband.

The former Labour Party leader hosted a discussion titled “Why does anyone like death metal?” on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday (June 21). He was joined by Napalm Death frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway, who taught the politician to sing like a death metal frontman.

Before his meeting with Greenway, Miliband wrote on Twitter excitedly: “I’ve been a groupie for SO long, been to the gigs, got the T-shirt, now’s my chance to meet Napalm Death in person….”

Following the show, FT journalist N̈ic Fildes tweeted at Miliband to inform him that “Napalm Death streams surged 228% on Spotify after @Ed_Miliband[‘s] grindcore tutorial.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I knew the polls would turn for me eventually… Miliband replied jokingly.

Ed Miliband’s guest stint as a Radio 2 presenter is proving a huge hit on social media.

The former Labour leader is standing in for Jeremy Vine all week, presiding over the daily 12-2pm slot. During his second show, Miliband hosted a phone-in about toilets, even asking listeners to flush their loos at him over the phones so he could compare the sounds of old cisterns in action.

Reacting to the unusual segment on Twitter, one listener tweeted “what a time to be alive”, while another branded it “priceless”.