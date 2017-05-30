Watch ‘Narcos’ star Wagner Moura send Noel Gallagher a birthday message

Ex-Oasis man hosted a 'Narcos' themed party to mark his 50th birthday at the weekend

Narcos star Wagner Moura sent a special birthday message to Noel Gallagher for his 50th birthday party at the weekend.

Ex-Oasis guitarist Gallagher turned 50 on Monday (May 29) but hosted a Narcos-themed party on Saturday night (May 27) to mark the milestone.

Along with a mariachi band at the party, Noel also received a video message from Moura, who played notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in the show. Moura described himself as a “big fan” of the musician and added: “You look like Pablo Escobar much more than I do.” He also revealed a video that superimposed Gallagher’s head onto footage from Narcos. Watch below.

The likes of Damon Albarn, Madonna, Bono and Michael Fassbender also attended Noel’s 50th. See photos here.

After initially hitting out at Noel for allegedly not inviting him to his party, brother Liam Gallagher later sent a birthday message to his older sibling.

Meanwhile, Noel has revealed the release date for his new album and described what he considers to be Oasis’ “lowest point”, telling Radio X that the band’s lowest point occurred during their two huge shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2000. “[That was] the low point in Oasis,” he said. “It was a horrible two-and-a-half hours on stage. Liam can hang his head in shame. It was dreadful.”

The gigs followed hot on the heels of the release of Oasis’ fourth studio album ‘Standing on the Shoulder of Giants’, but Gallagher revealed that he doesn’t look back on that time period fondly.

Speaking about the live album, ‘Familiar To Millions’, that emerged from the Wembley gig, Gallagher said the recording was “a disgrace.” “We were brilliant in the soundcheck. I stopped it because we were that good,” he said, before admitting that the final product was “offensive.” “The cover’s not bad though, I’ll give you that,” he added.