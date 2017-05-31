Nas brands Donald Trump a ‘racist’

He recently teamed up with Robin Thicke for diss track

Nas has branded Donald Trump a “racist” in an open letter.

The rapper previously called the US President a “toupee-wearing liar” during his verse on Robin Thicke’s single ‘Deep’. But now he has lambasted the singer openly.

“We all know a racist is in office,” he wrote in a letter on Mass Appeal. “People can talk their shit…but when you have the responsibility of being President and you carry on like that, you send a strong message to people outside of your group that they ain’t worth shit.”

“My way of addressing these issues is through my work,” he continued. “I observe what’s going on and that goes into my creative process. The person himself, I’m not caught up with. I don’t even have time for Trump or Pence. I don’t give a fuck.”

A number of celebrities have lashed out at the US President including Snoop Dogg, Green Day, Katy Perry, and Adam Lambert, who recently said his first 100 days have been “a fucking mess”.

He recently told NME: “I think anyone who was on my side of the fence would agree with me – but you know, I hope that we as a country can wake up. Hopefully in three and half years from now, in the next term, we can make better decisions as a whole country. I hope more and more people will step up and make the changes that we need to make.”

He continued: “There are masses of people who don’t get involved because they don’t feel like they matter. The way that media is consumed and that the world socialises and communicates with each-other, makes it easy to get distracted by the tabloids. Unfortunately, I think that was part of Trump’s strategy – to kinda get into some sort of reality TV type of name-calling and BS.”