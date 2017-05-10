The National announce new album ‘Sleep Well Beast’

The band will return with their seventh record later this year

The National have announced details of their seventh album, ‘Sleep Well Beast’.

The record, which follows 2015’s ‘A Lot Of Sorrow’, is due for release on September 8 via 4AD, as Pitchfork reports. Tracklisting and album art is yet to be confirmed.

The band have been teasing their return of late with a number of mysterious trailers. Earlier this week, they shared a short trailer in the style of a news programme.

The first is titled ‘Sleep Well Beast’ and the second ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’. Both come with a soundtrack of dissonant distortion and electronic sounds.

Watch both trailers below.

The band also recently confirmed a show at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on October 10 and are due to perform at this year’s Glastonbury Festival also.

Earlier this year, The National debuted a new track at a special protest gig against Donald Trump. The band also spoke to NME about what to expect from the record.

“We’re playing together in a room, which means we’re jamming more,” frontman Matt Berninger told NME. “But it’s not a jam record at all – the songs are much more like weird, math-y, electronic-y stuff.”

He added: “A lot of songs are going in completely different directions. But that’s a really fun place to be. We’re in the middle of the wilderness, in a rainforest full of really fun noises.”