The National confirmed as first headliner for NOS Alive 2018

Get yourself down to Lisbon next summer

Next summer’s festival season continues to grow more exciting, as The National have been confirmed as the first headliner of NOS Alive 2018.

The US band’s tour for their acclaimed No.1 album ‘Sleep Well Beast’ will be stretching well into 2018, topping the bill at one of Europe’s most renowned festivals as they head to NOS Alive in Lisbon.

Last year, the Portuguese coastal bash saw stellar performances from the likes of Depeche Mode, Foo Fighters, The xx, The Weeknd, Phoenix, Royal Blood and many more.

With many more to be announced in the coming months, The National will be headlining the second day of NOS Alive, which takes place from July 12-14 2018. For tickets and information, visit here.

The National recently revealed to NME that they already have a new album’s worth of material written. With the band currently talking about taking a mobile studio with them on the road to work on new tracks, frontman Matt Berninger added that it certainly wouldn’t be another four year wait between albums like it was since 2013’s ‘Trouble Will Find Me‘.