The set leaned heavily on new album 'Sleep Well Beast'

The National have debuted several new songs during their performance at Glastonbury – taking second billing on the Pyramid Stage behind headliners Foo Fighters.

The Ohio band, fronted by singer Matt Berninger, began their set with ‘Sea of Love’ – taken from sixth album Trouble Will Find Me, before going straight into ‘Fake Empire’, from fourth album Boxer.

The set also saw the band give a debut UK airing to several new tracks – including ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’, ‘Walk It Back’, ‘Guilty Party’, and ‘Day I Die’, taking from upcoming album ‘Sleep Well Beast’.

They also looked ahead to the future as they finished the set – adding ‘Turtleneck’ to the slew of new material being given a live airing.

Before playing ‘England’, Berninger dedicated the track to the UK.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“This one’s for you guys”, he said.

“You guys have been going through tonnes of shit over here lately. This is for you.”

Later on, he also appealed to US fans to contact Ohio senator Rob Portman – ahead of a new health bill being passed by the US senate next week.

Sharing a photo of the senator on his phone, Berninger said: “If you are from Ohio, call this guy Rob Portman. Tell him your name and your zip code. Tell him you don’t like the health bill.

“He’s a good guy. He’s a Republican but he’s got a backbone, he’s got integrity. He’s a poet – he’s got the power to stop something in America that could really hurt a lot of people this week.

“That’s what I’m saying. His number’s right there – zoom in on it.”