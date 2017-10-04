They brought 'Day I Die' and 'The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness' to the TV

The National appeared on last night’s Later… with Jools Holland, performing ‘Day I Die’ and ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’ from their new album ‘Sleep Well Beast’.

The band wrapped up a UK tour last week with a beautiful residency at London’s Hammersmith Apollo – read the NME report here. At the residency’s final outing, they performed a cover of Queen’s ‘I Want To Break Free’.

Last night (October 3), they appeared on the BBC’s primetime music show Later… with Jools Holland, alongside Morrissey and Queens Of The Stone Age, whose performances you can watch back here and here respectively.

Performing both ‘Day I Die’ and ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’ from their new, seventh album, Matt Berninger and co. were in fine form – watch both performances back below.

Last month, The National’s new album ‘Sleep Well Beast‘ went straight in at No.1 in the UK charts.

However, when asked if he felt competitive with any of his peers, Berninger told NME: “I’m still competing with The Strokes! I love our first record, but when it comes out next to ‘Is This It’ you’re like, ‘ouch’.

“I saw them live and everything about that band was fucking perfect. Arcade Fire have been our friends and inspiration – same with Justin Vernon [Bon Iver], Annie Clark [St Vincent] and Sufjan [Stevens]. We’ve got a big group of people that are incredible and we’re always trying to impress them. We believe in the collective thing that makes everybody better.”