The National, Run The Jewels and more confirmed for Pitchfork Paris 2017

The National will be curating an evening of their own

The National, Run The Jewels and Ride are all among the first names to be announced for this year’s Pitchfork Paris 2017 line-up.

Held at the Grande Halle de la Villette from November 2 – 4, Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2017 also welcomes Taloboman, BADBADNOTGOOD, The Blaze and Polo & Pan.

Set for a huge slot at Glastonbury on the Pyramid Stage before Foo Fighters, organiser Emily Eavis said that they were worthy of headlining themselves. Now, they’ll be seeing out the year in style – curating an evening’s line-up of their own at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2017 – promising ‘some of their favourite established artists as well as a selection of inspiring new talent’.