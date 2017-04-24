The National, Run The Jewels and more confirmed for Pitchfork Paris 2017
The National will be curating an evening of their own
The National, Run The Jewels and Ride are all among the first names to be announced for this year’s Pitchfork Paris 2017 line-up.
Held at the Grande Halle de la Villette from November 2 – 4, Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2017 also welcomes Taloboman, BADBADNOTGOOD, The Blaze and Polo & Pan.
Set for a huge slot at Glastonbury on the Pyramid Stage before Foo Fighters, organiser Emily Eavis said that they were worthy of headlining themselves. Now, they’ll be seeing out the year in style – curating an evening’s line-up of their own at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2017 – promising ‘some of their favourite established artists as well as a selection of inspiring new talent’.
Earlier this year, The National debuted a new track at a special protest gig against Donald Trump. The band are expected to release with their new album later this year, with the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘Trouble Will Find Me‘ expected in the summer.
“We’re playing together in a room, which means we’re jamming more,” frontman Matt Berninger told NME. “But it’s not a jam record at all – the songs are much more like weird, math-y, electronic-y stuff.”
He added: “A lot of songs are going in completely different directions. But that’s a really fun place to be. We’re in the middle of the wilderness, in a rainforest full of really fun noises.”