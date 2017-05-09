The National tease new material with ‘Sleep Well Beast’
The follow-up to 'Trouble Will Find Me' is on its way
The National appear to be teasing fans of their long-awaited comeback with a mysterious trailer.
Set for a huge slot at Glastonbury 2017 on the Pyramid Stage before Foo Fighters (much to the delight of Glasto-goers), organiser Emily Eavis said that they were worthy of headlining themselves. Now, it looks like they will have new material to perform.
The band are believed to be releasing the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘Trouble Will Find Me‘ later this summer, and the first taster could be coming soon. Now, the band have shared a short trailer in the style of a news programme. Backed by the title ‘Sleep Well Beast’, it comes with a soundtrack of dissonant distortion and electronic sounds. It remains unclear as to whether ‘Sleep Well Beast’ is the name of their comeback track or new album.
Not only that, but the band have uploaded a new logo and imagery to their Facebook too:
Earlier this year, The National debuted a new track at a special protest gig against Donald Trump. The band also spoke to NME about what to expect from the record.
“We’re playing together in a room, which means we’re jamming more,” frontman Matt Berninger told NME. “But it’s not a jam record at all – the songs are much more like weird, math-y, electronic-y stuff.”
He added: “A lot of songs are going in completely different directions. But that’s a really fun place to be. We’re in the middle of the wilderness, in a rainforest full of really fun noises.”