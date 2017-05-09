The National tease new material with ‘Sleep Well Beast’

The follow-up to 'Trouble Will Find Me' is on its way

The National appear to be teasing fans of their long-awaited comeback with a mysterious trailer.

Set for a huge slot at Glastonbury 2017 on the Pyramid Stage before Foo Fighters (much to the delight of Glasto-goers), organiser Emily Eavis said that they were worthy of headlining themselves. Now, it looks like they will have new material to perform.

The band are believed to be releasing the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘Trouble Will Find Me‘ later this summer, and the first taster could be coming soon. Now, the band have shared a short trailer in the style of a news programme. Backed by the title ‘Sleep Well Beast’, it comes with a soundtrack of dissonant distortion and electronic sounds. It remains unclear as to whether ‘Sleep Well Beast’ is the name of their comeback track or new album.

Not only that, but the band have uploaded a new logo and imagery to their Facebook too: