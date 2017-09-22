The National told us about what it’s like to be brothers in a band – and their thoughts on Oasis

'They've probably got wounds that won't heal'

The National have discussed the role that brotherhood plays in their band – adding that while often volatile, their relationship is the opposite of that within Oasis.

Within The National, the band contains two sets of brothers with twin guitarists Aaron and Bryce Dessner, and the rhythm section of Scott and Bryan Devendorf. Meanwhile, Matt Berninger’s brother Tom has collaborated with the band on music videos and directed their acclaimed documentary movie ‘Mistaken For Strangers’.

While they recently told Pitchfork that their level of understanding and empathy made them feel like ‘the anti-Oasis’, they revealed to NME that they probably wouldn’t even be a band if it wasn’t for their sibling relationships.

“We’re a family,” frontman Matt Berninger told NME. “Make art out of your life, your pain and your desire – and do it with your friends. Making art with your friends and your family is a dangerous and emotional crucible. It is a hot-powdered keg. We all say the most hateful, hurtful and damaging things to the people we’re closest to. When you mix it all, you can hurt each other in different ways.”

Pondering the chemistry between siblings in Oasis, Berninger continued: “With Noel and Liam Gallagher, they’ve probably got wounds that won’t heal. They acknowledge that and it’s sad, but you can see where it comes from. They didn’t get loved enough from their dad. It all boils down to shit like that.

“Hug your kids more…Then again, they’ve made some of the best songs ever written out of that pain…”

Guitarist Aaron Dessner added: “I’m not sure if we’d even be a band still if it didn’t have that family dynamic,” says Aaron. “It binds us together. We’ve fallen into these different roles and we’re a semi-functional family and a semi-functional democracy.”

As well as revealing that they already have an album’s worth of new material written, the also discussed how they still feel a sense of competition with The Strokes. Read our full and frank interview with The National here.

The National’s new album ‘Sleep Well Beast‘ is out now. Their remaining UK tour dates are below.

September 22 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 25 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 26 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 27 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 28 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London