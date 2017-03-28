The National’s Matt Berninger performs ‘Game Of Thrones’ theme ‘Rains Of Castamere’

Winter comes to Las Vegas

The National frontman Matt Berninger took to the stage to perform a special version of the Game Of Thrones theme ‘Rains Of Castamere’ with an orchestra. Check it out below.

The band previously recorded a version of ‘Castamere’ for the show back in 2012, which was later covered by Sigur Ros.

Now the score to the hit medieval fantasy show is currently touring with a full choir and orchestra – with Berninger appearing as a guest vocalist in Las Vegas. This comes after System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian sang the track earlier this week.

Earlier this year, The National debuted a new track at a special protest gig against Donald Trump. The band are expected to release with their new album later this year, with the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘Trouble Will Find Me‘ expected in the summer.

“We’re playing together in a room, which means we’re jamming more,” frontman Matt Berninger told NME. “But it’s not a jam record at all – the songs are much more like weird, math-y, electronic-y stuff.”

He added: “A lot of songs are going in completely different directions. But that’s a really fun place to be. We’re in the middle of the wilderness, in a rainforest full of really fun noises.”

As for Game Of Thrones, season 7 is coming very soon – and will be hitting screens in July. The producers have confirmed, too, that Ed Sheeran will make a cameo appearance in the show’s seventh season.