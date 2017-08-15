Watch Ne-Yo gatecrash someone at karaoke singing his own song

The singer took the mic away from the person covering his single 'Because Of You'

Ne-Yo has gatecrashed someone’s karaoke performance of his own song.

The singer, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, first broke through in 2006 with his debut album ‘In My Own Words’. He is set to release his seventh studio album ‘Good Man’ later this year.

Last night (August 14), Ne-Yo joined in with a karaoke performance of his track ‘Because Of You’, the title track from his 2007 second record.

Captured on video by TMZ, the singer can be seen getting on stage during the man’s performance and taking over for the chorus, singing along to the track with his arm around the original performer’s shoulders.

Ne-Yo then holds the mic back to the man’s mouth to let him finish the song. Watch the video below.

In 2014, a woman who suffered debilitating seizures every time she heard a Ne-Yo song had part of her brain removed.

Zoe Fennessy, 26, who was diagnosed with “musicogenic seizures”, would have an epileptic seizure every time she heard the R&B singer’s voice.

She underwent a six-hour long procedure to remove a large portion of her left temporal lobe, where doctors thought the seizures may originate. But though the operation reduced the symptoms of her condition, it did not exterminate it altogether.

Fennessey, who was unable to work for six months due to her epilepsy, told the Daily Mirror: “I don’t dislike Ne-Yo or his music, it just dislikes me, unfortunately.”