Neck Deep gig cancelled after two songs as violence breaks out between band and security on stage

Last night saw a Neck Deep gig pulled after just two songs when violence broke out between members of the band and security. See footage of the incident below.

The band were playing a sold out gig at Rock City in Nottingham, when bouncers attempted to remove members of the audience who were crowdsurfing. When the band noticed, an altercation erupted between them and the show’s security. Fans have since accused security of being overly ‘harsh’.

As the Nottingham Post reports, the band then left the stage and refused to continue performing, while much of the audience remained in the venue and began to shout at security.

Following the incident, the band have issued the following statement:

“A Neck Deep show – any show for that matter – should be a protected and positive environment, where everyone is safe and free to enjoy music being played. “The safety of our fans is our number one priority, but no-one involved in a show should EVER be in fear of harm or injury – be that fans, crew, venue staff, security or the band. “The events that transpired last night were regretful and deeply unfortunate. Things rapidly escalated to a point that they should never have gotten to. We believe that violence is never a solution, and that everything that went down could and should have been handled better by all parties. “We are so very sorry to anyone who was in any way hurt, upset or inconvenienced last night. “All scheduled tour dates will go ahead as planned, and we will be taking extra measures to ensure that these events are never again repeated. “For everyone in attendance last night, we are working on a rescheduled date for you, and we will ensure that your original tickets will remain valid / be reissued. “Thank you all for reading and for your understanding.” “Neck Deep”

Fans then took to Twitter to react to the gig being pulled:

Rock City owners DHP said that they would not be making any additional comments to those made in conjunction with Neck Deep, and that a rescheduled date would be announced soon.

Eyewitness Rob Jackson, 51, told the Post:“The security were very harsh and one of the band ran across the stage to help the audience when he saw it happening.

“It was disappointing that they cancelled the show but the band were right, they had to do something.”

Fellow fan, 20-year-old Nottingham Trent student Dan Qunnell added: “It was a total mess. I was in shock, I didn’t know what was going on.

“We all waited there after the band had left until the lights came on and they told us to leave.”