Noel Gallagher, The Courteeners, Jake Bugg, Editors and Blossoms are all playing this festival

Neighbourhood Festival moves to Warrington's Victoria Park for 2018

The line-up has been announced for next year’s Neighbourhood Festival, with Noel Gallagher and The Courteeners headlining.

Last year’s event took place in Manchester and saw performances from Peace, Ratboy, Black Honey, Superfood and more.

The festival moves to Warrington’s Victoria Park for 2018 and will take place on May 26 and 27.

The Saturday leg will feature performances from The Courteeners, Jake Bugg, Miles Kane, Circa Waves, The Big Moon, Reverend & The Makers and more.

Sunday, meanwhile, will be headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and include sets from Blossoms, Editors, The Coral, The Pigeon Detectives and others.

Pre-sale tickets will be available here for WA postcode residents only from 9.30am on Thursday (November 16).

General sale tickets go on sale this Friday (November 17) from See Tickets, Gigs & Tours, Ticketmaster or Big Green Coach.

HERE IT IS… #NBHDWKND18 #Warrington line up revealed with #NoelGallagher's High Flying Birds & #Courteeners headlining!! Tickets on sale Friday at 9:30am 🙌 A post shared by NBHD Weekender (@nbhdweekender) on Nov 13, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher has explained why he has someone playing a pair of scissors in his band, describing it as the “greatest thing” he’s ever seen.

Speaking to i-D, Noel has said of his scissors-playing bandmate: “She’s French and she’s eccentric to say the least. I said to her, ‘can you play the tambourine?’, She said, ‘I cannot play the tambourine.’ I said, ‘Oh right. Shaker?’ ‘Non. I can play the scissors.’ She brought them in and I was looking at my bass player going, if that’s not the greatest thing you’ve ever seen then tell me what is. A French bird in a cape playing the scissors? It doesn’t get any better than that does it?”

“If you were from Peckham, you would be obliged to intellectualise it,” he added. “You would be at the mercy of intellectualising it.”

Noel continued: “Look, I know what I’m doing. I’m not about to get on stage and play an arena with a bird in a cape playing the scissors, unless it’s great. I’m not a fucking idiot.”