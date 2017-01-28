Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Jackson Browne and members of Rush will be involved

Neil Young is to induct Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it was announced yesterday (January 27).

The Hall Of Fame was launched in 1983 and annually inducts bands and artists pivotal to alternative music and culture.

Set to take place on April 7 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the Cleveland, Ohio institution announced a handful of its presenters and Young topped the bill.

Joining Young will be Jackson Browne and Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, who will introduce folk legend Joan Baez and progressive rock band Yes into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

It has yet to be announced who will be introducing the other inductees – Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, and Tupac Shakur.

Last year saw NWA, Cheap Trick, Chicago, Deep Purple and Steve Miller all inducted. NWA’s induction proved controversial in some circles with Kiss frontman Gene Simmons hitting out at the decision to induct a rap act.

The longlist of 2017 nominees this year also included Chic, Depeche Mode, Jane’s Addiction, Janet Jackson, Kraftwerk and MC5 before they were cut down to the final inductees.

“What an honour this is for us and all involved with the history of this band,” said Yes guitarist Steve Howe. “We thank all the Yes fans who have been so passionate over the decades, and helped us to keep the flag flying. It is the fans who have constantly demanded our inclusion. They have been heard.”

“We look forward to accepting this esteemed award next spring in honour of our fallen brother, Chris Squire, who would have been delighted to see his musical vision finally receive such recognition,” added drummer Alan White.

“We thank everyone who voted for Yes. We’ll see you soon, Cleveland!”