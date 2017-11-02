Neil Young is selling his model train collection

The model train enthusiast is also auctioning off some of his classic cars.

Neil Young is auctioning off part of his model train collection, as well as some of his classic cars.

According to Reuters, the singer is putting 230 of his collection of Lionel trains up for sale – some with estimated selling prices of $9,000 (£6,890).

The auction will take place on December 9 at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles, California.

The singer has been a model train enthusiast for over 20 years, after he started building a collection in the 1990s as a way to connect with his son Ben, who has cerebral palsy. The pair have tracks laid out all around the house.

“Collecting all of these items has been my great joy. They have provided a source of inspiration, fun and creativity throughout my life,” Young said in a statement.

“Now it is time to share them with others in the world whom I hope will enjoy and love them as much as I have.”

Part of the auction’s profits will be donated to the Bridge School in California – a non-profit organisation for children with severe speech and physical impairments, which was co-founded by Young’s ex-wife Pegi.

Neil Young released his politically charged song ‘Children of Destiny‘ back in June.