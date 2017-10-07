The woman claims she was raped on the rapper's tour bus.

Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus.

TMZ report that the rapper was arrested at 7am PDT (2pm GMT), and the alleged victim says Nelly was the one who raped her.

She claims the incident happened at 3.45am Saturday morning, when the tour bus was parked up in Washington, where the singer is currently on tour.

He was booked on second degree rape charges.

Nelly is due to perform tonight with country duo Florida Georgia Line at the Sunlight Supply Ampitheatre Ridgefield, Washington.

The rapper remixed Florida Georgia Line’s track ‘Cruise’ back in 2013, the same year he released his last album, ‘M.O’.

Last year, he feature on Cash Cash and Digital Farm Animals’ single, ‘Millionaire’.