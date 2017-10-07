Nelly denies “completely fabricated” rape accusations

The rapper was arrested this morning (October 7) after being accused of raping a woman on his tour bus.

We previously reported that Nelly was arrested earlier today on rape charges, after a woman told police that the rapper raped her on his tour bus in Washington this morning (October 7).

Auburn Police Department have since released a statement saying: “At 3:48 AM a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper ‘Nelly’.

“The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before.

“After patrol officers investigated the incident, at 4:37 AM Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility.

“Auburn Police are continuing to investigate this incident. The above details are all we have to release at this time.”

Nelly’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, told The Blast: “Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness.

“I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

Nelly is due to perform tonight with country duo Florida Georgia Line at the Sunlight Supply Ampitheatre in Ridgefield, Washington.

It is not yet known whether his performance will go ahead.