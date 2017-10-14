Nelly’s rape accuser asks for halt to police investigation

The rapper had previously denied what his lawyer called "completely fabricated" allegations

A woman who accused Nelly of sexual assault has asked police to stop their investigation “because she believes the system is going to fail her”, according to her lawyer.

The rapper was arrested on October 7 on rape charges after the woman told police that Nelly had raped her on his tour bus in a town just outside Seattle, Washington.

Nelly released a statement shortly after his arrest denying the charges, with his lawyer saying that the allegations were “completely fabricated.” Nelly has not been charged with a crime.

It has now been reported that the woman’s lawyer, Karen Koehler, has been asked to “tell Auburn Police Department and the King County Prosecutor’s Office to put a halt on the investigation of Cornell Iral Haynes Jr” – Nelly’s real name.

Koehler’s statement continues by disclosing that her client will not testify in criminal proceedings against Nelly, saying that the woman “wishes she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her” and that she “wants this to end”.

Nelly’s lawyer Scott Rosenblum said news of the letter was “welcome”, adding: “Her reckless accusation, once investigated thoroughly, was exposed for what it was – a fabrication. A fabrication that has caused Nelly and his family to suffer emotionally and financially.

“I am suggesting that Nelly seeks a public apology,” Rosenblum continued. “I am further suggesting that Nelly considers whatever legal options are available to him. Nelly thanks his fans for their unwavering loyalty.”