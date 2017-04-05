Netflix orders a third season of ‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’

Netflix has renewed A Series Of Unfortunate Events for a third season.

The first season of the TV series based on Lemony Snicket’s best-selling novels launched in January of this year. Neil Patrick Harris stars as the dastardly Count Olaf, with Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders and Joan Cusack all making appearances across the run.

Last month Netflix announced it had ordered a second season with a playful “letter” from Lemony Snicket himself. It read as follows:

Dear Viewer,

It has come to my attention that, despite my repeated warnings, you have viewed the Netflix adaptation of my distressing work, known collectively as “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” Some of you have even binged, a word which here mans, “Watched several episodes right in a row, despite having much better things to do with your time.”

To my horror, Netflix has been encouraged by this, and funneled their ill-gotten gains toward a second season of this unhappy and unnerving series. Even as we speak, set buildings, costume designers and trauma specialists are snapping into action, the better to bring you even more upsetting episodes, all because of your reputed enthusiasm for this grim so-called family programming.

I hope you’re happy. Because you won’t be, ever again.

With all due respect,

Lemony Snicket

Now Variety has confirmed that a third season has been ordered too. However, Netflix declined to make any kind of comment on the new season.

The Lemony Snicket books were previously made into a film starring Jim Carrey. NME recently looked into what happened to the kids from the 2004 film.