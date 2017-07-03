Immersive ABBA exhibition to open in London later this year

It's only a stone's throw from Waterloo...

A new immersive exhibition that celebrates the music of ABBA is set to open in London later this year – offering fans an unprecedented look at the career of the Swedish Eurovision winners.

Special Offer: Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p

The exhibition, which is set to open at the Southbank Centre in December, has been aptly named ‘ABBA: Super Troupers’, and will provide fans with a chance to see items from the band’s private archives for the first time ever in the UK.

As well as items from the iconic pop group’s past, the exhibition will also take visitors through individual rooms that each represent a key moment of their history – including a replica of the Brighton Grand Hotel room where they stayed during their 1974 Eurovision triumph.

Another room will also reportedly see guests walking through the Polar recording studio in Stockholm, which will be filled with their original instruments and handwritten lyrics.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Describing the exhibition, singer Björn Ulvaeus said: “Since our songs, which were written in the 70s, are still being played today it’s particularly interesting that the Southbank Centre exhibition is placing them in the temporal context in which they were created.

“We recorded Mamma Mia in 1975. What happened that year in the UK and in the world? One thing is for certain – it seems unbelievably long ago!”

His bandmate, Frida Lyngstad, added: “We are so excited that the exhibition is taking place at the Southbank Centre, which is just a few short steps away from Waterloo.”

Abba: Super Troupers opens at the Southbank Centre from 14 December to 29 April 2018. Tickets are set to go on sale from Tuesday 4 July.