Listen to a new Aphex Twin song, ‘tnodvood104’

A Christmas gift from Richard D. James

Aphex Twin has shared a new song, ‘tnodvood104’.

The electronic musician, AKA Richard D. James, last released a full-length album in 2014 with ‘Syro’ while an EP, ‘Cheetah’, arrived in July. James is also known to release music on SoundCloud under the username user18081971 – James’ birth date.

The account was active again on Christmas Day, with James posting the song ‘tnodvood104’ to the platform. It is his first upload since ‘Inventions & Ideas’, which appeared in August. (via Resident Advisor)

Listen to the new Aphex Twin song ‘tnodvood104’ below.

tnodvood104 by user18081971 Strap on your seatbelts and get a cup of tea . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXCyHueuk-g

Aphex Twin will play a rare festival set in London next year. Confirmed as a performing artist on the bill at Field Day in June – which will run for one day only in 2017 – James joins Flying Lotus in being a confirmed booking for the festival, which is held in Victoria Park in the east of the capital.

The artist also recently performed in the US for the first time in eight years, playing a set at Houston’s Day For Night festival alongside the likes of Björk, Travis Scott, Run The Jewels and more. His last US show was at Coachella in 2008. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance, which was accompanied by a big light show, here.