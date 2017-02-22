New Coldplay single recorded with DJ duo Chainsmokers revealed

It's called 'Something Just Like This'.

A new Coldplay single recorded with DJ duo Chainsmokers seems to be on its way.

As Your EDM reports, Spotify has uploaded a banner ad for the track, which is titled ‘Something Just Like This’ and credited to ‘The Chainsmokers & Coldplay’.

Though the banner ad says “listen now”, the track isn’t actually on Spotify yet. Fans are now speculating that it could drop with the next batch of new releases on Friday (February 24).

Chainsmokers, known for hits including ‘Closer’ and ‘Don’t Let Me Down’, first teased the collaboration last September when they shared a pair of song clips featuring Chris Martin’s vocals. Listen to both clips below.

Meanwhile, Coldplay appear set to release more new music this year after tweeting that they were working on a new project – provisionally titled the ‘Kaleidoscope’ EP – back in December.

The band last released a full-length album in December 2015 with the well received ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ set.

The band are already due to hit the road this year, with a UK and European tour booked in for June and July. Check out the full tour dates below.

Munich, Olympiastadion (June 6, 2017)

Lyon, Parc Olympique Lyonnais (8)

Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion (11)

Leipzig, Red Bull Arena (14)

Hannover, HDI Arena (16)

Warsaw, PGE Narodowy (18)

Brussels, Koning Boudewijnstadion (21)

Gothenburg, Ullevi (25)

Frankfurt, Commerzbank-Arena (30)

Milan, Stadio San Siro (July 3)

Dublin, Croke Park (8)

Cardiff, Principality Stadium (11, 12)

Paris, Stade de France (15)