Watch Coldplay’s new fan-made video for ‘Amazing Day’

The band have put together footage uploaded by fans to their Instagram for the new clip

Coldplay have shared a new and entirely fan-shot video for their song ‘Amazing Day’.

Fans of the Chris Martin-fronted band were invited to upload footage to Coldplay’s Instagram page on the same day (November 19) that they played at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai, India with the instruction that the videos must “show us what was happening in your corner of the world.”

Today (January 3) Coldplay have shared the results of the ‘Amazing Day’ global film project – which attracted thousands of submissions – by uploading the finished video to their Facebook page. Watch it below.

Coldplay – On November 19 2016, we asked you to show us… | Facebook On November 19 2016, we asked you to show us what was happening in your corner of the world for our Amazing Day global film project. Thousands of you did. Here is the finished film.

Coldplay appear set to release new music in 2017, after tweeting that they were working on a new project – provisionally titled the ‘Kaleidoscope’ EP – back in December.

The band last released a full-length album back in December 2015 with ‘A Head Full of Dreams’, which the song ‘Amazing Day’ was taken from.

Coldplay will also set out on the road next year, with a UK and European tour penned in for June and July. See the tour dates below.

Munich, Olympiastadion (June 6, 2017)

Lyon, Parc Olympique Lyonnais (8)

Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion (11)

Leipzig, Red Bull Arena (14)

Hannover, HDI Arena (16)

Warsaw, PGE Narodowy (18)

Brussels, Koning Boudewijnstadion (21)

Gothenburg, Ullevi (25)

Frankfurt, Commerzbank-Arena (30)

Milan, Stadio San Siro (July 3)

Dublin, Croke Park (8)

Cardiff, Principality Stadium (11, 12)

Paris, Stade de France (15)