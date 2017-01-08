New David Bowie ‘No Plan’ EP and video released to mark his birthday

Featuring Bowie's final ever recordings from the 'Lazarus' musical

To mark what would have been David Bowie‘s 70th birthday, a new EP of music has been released along with a video for ‘No Plan’.

As well as the single ‘Lazarus’, the EP also features tracks recorded for the acclaimed musical of the same name – backed by the bittersweet melancholy of ‘No Plan’, the dark and menacing jazz-tinged scorched rock of ‘Killing A Little Time’ akin to his material from ‘Outside’ and the ambient acid rock of ‘When I Met You’.

Recorded around the time of ‘Blackstar’ for the musical ‘Lazarus’, these were Bowie’s final ever recordings.

Directed by Tom Hingston, the video calls upon the motif of rows of TV screens from ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’, with a nod to main character Thomas Newton with the shop name ‘Newton Electrical’ – ending with visions of space travel and fitting final salute from Bowie.

Check out the video and the EP below.

No Plan – EP No Plan – EP, an album by David Bowie on Spotify

While last night saw the television debut of the BBC’s new documentary ‘David Bowie: The Last Five Years‘, which recalled the final days and last few albums of the late icon, a special tribute concert to David Bowie is set to take place at Brixton Academy to mark his birthday tonight, featuring friend and actor Gary Oldman along with over 30 musicians that collaborated with Bowie throughout his career – and more ‘special guests’.