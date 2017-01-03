New David Bowie ‘Sound And Vision’ vinyl picture disc announced

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the hit single

A new limited edition picture disc from David Bowie has been announced, with a new vinyl release for ‘Sound And Vision’ confirmed.

The latest in a long-run of anniversary releases, the new picture disc reissue of the lead single from Bowie’s seminal 1977 album ‘Low’ marks 40 years since its initial release – and will arrive on Friday 10 February.

Decorated with images from Bowie’s appearance in the film ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’, the A-side features a remastering of the single, while the flip-side contains the stripped-back 2013 remix of the track by Sonjay Prabhakar, originally created for a Sony Experia advert check it out below.

SOUND AND VISION IS NEXT 40TH ANNIVERSARY … SOUND AND VISION IS NEXT 40TH ANNIVERSARY PICTURE DISC “Don’t you wonder sometimes…” Originally released on Friday February 11th 1977 in the UK, Friday February 10th 2017 sees the release of the next David Bowie limited edition 40th anniversary picture disc on Parlophone, Sound And Vision.

After releasing the ‘Who Can I Be Now? (1974-1976)’ box set featuring ‘lost’ album ‘The Gouster’ last year, the new picture disc marks the start of the 40th anniversary of Bowie’s ‘Berlin trilogy’. It is believed that a deluxe reissue box set featuring material from ‘Low’, ‘Heroes’ and ‘Lodger’ will follow later in 2017.

Meanwhile, today it was announced that Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’ was the highest-selling vinyl record of 2016 – helping to bring overall vinyl sales to a 25 year high. His final record sold more than double the number of copies of 2015’s biggest-seller, Adele’s ’25’.