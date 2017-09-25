New Drake track ‘leaked’ online by NFL player Landon Collins

The new track surfaced on Snapchat.

A new track by Drake has seemingly surfaced online after it was played in the background of a snapchat video by New York Giants footballer Landon Collins. You can watch it below.

In the video, Collins appears to be in the NFL team’s locker room and shows off a brand new pair of Adidas trainers as the Drake track plays in the ground.

The rapper spits, rather appropriately: “Like Sanders on the Detroit Lions, give you the run around and I bury you where they won’t find you.”

It’s yet to be revealed how Collins initially accessed the track, but Drake is known for his friendship with Collins’ teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

The snippet seemingly confirms that new music from Drake isn’t too far off, after he shared photos from his Toronto home studio earlier this month that showed him recording against the backdrop of the city’s CN Tower, and revealed that he has a portrait of Beyonce and Charlie Brown hanging in the studio.

The rapper’s last album proper ‘Views’ was released in April 2016. He followed it with playlist project ‘More Life’ this March and recent standalone single ‘Signs’.

During his OVO Fest set in August, Drake told the audience: “I’m going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you”.