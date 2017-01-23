Father John Misty shares video for new track ‘Pure Comedy’, featuring Trump, Obama and Kanye

It's the first new material from the artist since last year's political song 'Holy Hell', and could be the title track from his forthcoming new album

Father John Misty has shared the visuals for his new track, ‘Pure Comedy’.

The song marks Father John’s first new material since November’s ‘Holy Hell’, which was released in the wake of the US Presidential Elections. A Reddit user has also pointed out that, when Shazamed, the full artwork for ‘Pure Comedy’ appears, while a cached merchandising page suggests that the song will be the title track for Father John Misty’s new album, which states a release date of March 31 (via Stereogum).

‘Pure Comedy’, which was debuted at a Seattle benefit concert last month, has become the artist’s first newly-released material of 2017. To accompany the release of the new piano-led song, Father John has shared its part-animated and part-live action video, which features original dystopian illustrations, hand-held footage, and archive news film.

Made by Matthew Daniel Siskin (as well as “everyone in America”), the video for ‘Pure Comedy’ also sees snippets of footage of the new US President Donald Trump (timed at one point as Father John sings the lyrics: “Where did they find these goons they elected to rule them? What makes these clowns they idolise so remarkable?“), as well as his predecessor Barack Obama (shown leaving Trump’s inauguration last week [January 20]). Paparazzi footage of Kanye West also briefly features.

Watch the video for ‘Pure Comedy’ below.

As mentioned, Father John Misty is expected to release his third solo album under his moniker this year, and has promised that the new material will be “reggae-influenced” and non-political.